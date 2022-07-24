The Official ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer is Here, Featuring Tems’ Vocals! WATCH

Marvel has dropped the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” featuring vocals by Tems and Kendrick Lamar.

Tems’ voice ushers in the gripping images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments and futuristic technology; she sings a remix of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds (Everything’s Gonna Be Alright)”, which is then infused with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

From what we see, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda gives a heartwrenching speech about how she has lost her family: “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone.”

Later, came the shots of Black Panther, which has raised a few questions about who is in the costume. We can’t wait to find out when the movie drops this November.

Watch it and listen to Tems’ magnificent voice:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...