Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Stranger Things’ fourth season.

Per the streamer, the new season will be split into two parts: Volume 1 is out May 27; Volume 2 starts streaming on July 1.

Stranger Things will end with the fifth season.

The fourth season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

Watch the trailer below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...