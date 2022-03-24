The Man Who Invented Gifs, Stephen Wilhite, Dies at the Age of 74 from COVID-19

Stephen Wilhite has died.

Per the Verge, the computer scientist died on March 14 in Ohio at age 74 from COVID-19. And this comes more than 30 years after he created the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) file while working at online service provider CompuServe.

Gif has since become a major part of digital culture and is still used for animated memes.

“He was an avid camper and loved traveling and camping,” his obituary reads. “Even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man.”

Complex adds this about him:

Before retiring as Chief Architect for America Online, Stephen had worked on a variety of systems for CompuServe, including wire protocols and web chat software. In 2013, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 17th annual Webby Awards, where he was recognized for inventing the GIF. Rather than delivering a speech, Stephen accepted the honor with a GIF, which read: “It’s pronounced ‘jif.’”

