The Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle on Stage Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges, CNN reports.

According to the outlet, Isaiah Lee, 23, on Friday entered a not guilty plea in his first court appearance. He is still in jail on $30,000 bail, and has been ordered him to stay 100 yards away from Chappelle if released.

He is accused of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer. If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in county jail and/or up to $4,000 in fines.

“He charged a person on the stage … in front of hundreds if not thousands … and then tackled the victim and fled from security. When they detained him, he reached for and used the folding knife,” prosecutor Henrico Bautista told the court.

And the LAPD added that Lee was carrying a “replica handgun with a knife blade inside.”

He was booked into the Hollywood Division jail early Wednesday after being treated for an undisclosed injury.

