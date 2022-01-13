The Man Behind my Smile May be the One Behind Yours Too ~ Tolani Baj

Many folks, Tolani Baj included have chugged dating in Lagos to an extreme sport.

The former BBNaija star and music executive shared the reason why she is keeping her relationship private, away from the prying eyes of social media.

Tolani Baj seems to have calculated the risk involved in dating a Lagos man as she took to her Snapchat to share that she hasn’t posted behind her smile because he may be the one behind another woman’s smile too.

“I for post the man behind my smile but e fit be the man behind your smile too. And I want make everybody dey smile. Date a Lagos man at your own risk,” she wrote.

“Sometimes, I want to be in vulnerably in love ten I remember that I’m too selfish to share my man with slay mamas or slay kings. I like peace of mind better, ” she added.

