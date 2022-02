Banky W and the beloved Mercy Chinwo teamed up for a collaborative single, “Selense.” They have now shared the lyric video.

This single comes from Banky W‘s “The Bank Statement” EP, and was produced by Cobhams Asuquo, co-written by Banky W, Masterkraft, Maytronomyand Mercy Chinwo, and features Alternate Sounds Band on the live instrumentation.

Check it out:

