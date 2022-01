Bisi Alimi has dished advice to men who are in the market for a life partner and is trying to steer them in another direction.

The homosexual and LGTBQ+ activist revealed that they may be looking in the wrong place or more specifically at the wrong gender.

Bisi Alimi advised men seeking the lives of their lives to quit with the prayer and fasting as their soul mates may be men too.

He wrote,

“Dear mister, stop praying and fasting for a wife, the love of your life might be a man.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...