“The Kingdom of Darkness is in SAPA” Tonto Dikeh Reveals

Tonto Dikeh does not like that she’s not getting the royal treatment in her dreams and has concluded why.

The actress and mother of one shared that it must be as a result of which must have hit her “enemies” and members of the *kingdom of darkness”.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that in her dreams lately, instead of being fettered to rich meals accompanied with turkey and chicken, she had been reduced to “half meat” and “fish eyes”.

She added that she wanted rich enemies who will cater to her pallette unlike the current ones who have made her draw the conclusion that the ” kingdom of darkness is in SAPA.”

