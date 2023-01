Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.

The EGOT winner took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 11, to share the exciting news as she celebrated the turn of events.

Hudson posted a screenshot of an article by The Hollywood Reporter as she thanked crew, staff members and the audience for making the dream possible.

