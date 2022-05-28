The Headies Awards Requests Portable to Retract Murder Threat Against Fellow Nominees, Petition IGP

The Headies Awards has released a statement disassociating itself from Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable.

This development follows the latter’s murder threat of fellow nominees in the “Best Street Hiphop Artiste” category for the 15th edition of the award show to be held later in the year.

On Wednesday May 25, Portable had released a video via his Instagram page where he warned that the category above should be one by him only and if this does not happen, he might just order the murder of whoever wins the category.

This unguarded statement made Smooth Promotions, the organisation responsible for the Headies Awards to instruct Portable to retract his statement or risk disqualification in the two categories he was nominated in.

The Headies alos petitioned the office of the Inspector General of Police, enclosing a clip of the said thereat made by the singer and enjoined it to act accordingly.

