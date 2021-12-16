The greatest shooter of all time! Curry breaks NBA 3-point record

NBA superstar Steph Curry commanded the headlines after breaking the league’s three-point record on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Curry needed just two three-point shots to pass Boston Celtics great Ray Allen who had 2973 three-pointers.

The stylish point guard went on to hit five three-point shots as the Golden State Warriors recorded a 105-96 victory against the New York Knicks at a packed and rocking Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

Curry ended the game with 22 points three rebounds and three assists as the Warriors continue their red-hot streak.

Speaking to the Warriors broadcast crew after the game, Curry, 33 reflected on breaking the record.

He said, “I think that hyped up the environment every time I stepped foot on the floor, every shot I took. I was trying to stay in the moment, try and play my game. Obviously, I was hunting 3s and defenses were trying to take it away and I wasn’t shooting it well. But I was really enjoying the pursuit because 2,974 three’s over 12 1/2 years … a lot of work has gone into it, there’s been a lot of support along the way in my life from the time I even started playing basketball.

“To have that moment where I get to kind of unleash my emotions and celebrate it was pretty special. I talked to Ray [Allen] last week about what it was like for him. He tried to put it into words, but there was no better feeling. I appreciate so much [Madison Square Garden] and the fans here for honoring that moment with me and paying respect for basketball history because that meant a lot to me.”

Curry has led the trends since his landmark feat and will hope to extend his record when GSW travel to face Boston Celtics on Friday, December 17, 2021.

