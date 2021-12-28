Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

“The Greatest of His Generation” – Fan Heaps Praises on Burna Boy After Successful Lagos Show

Burna Boy has been declared the best stage performer among his peers.

The Grammy Award-winning star headlined his own show in Lagos yesterday, and from the clips making rounds, he is seen singing along with his band and not merely lip-synching. And this has pleased many people, some of whom have taken to social media to praise him.

See the reactions and the videos:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: