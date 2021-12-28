“The Greatest of His Generation” – Fan Heaps Praises on Burna Boy After Successful Lagos Show

Burna Boy has been declared the best stage performer among his peers.

The Grammy Award-winning star headlined his own show in Lagos yesterday, and from the clips making rounds, he is seen singing along with his band and not merely lip-synching. And this has pleased many people, some of whom have taken to social media to praise him.

See the reactions and the videos:

@burnaboy The greatest of his generation Because what i saw tonight at Eko hotel as he performed. Absolute Legend. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) December 28, 2021

Burna performed for 3+ hours STRAIGHT with just 5 minutes break to change outfit. Bruh! — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) December 28, 2021

You get what you paid for‼️ Burna remains the greatest to ever do this music thing🧏🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Pa1a1y09Ci — Boycookey🦍 (@boycookey) December 28, 2021

Mehn! @burnaboy just gave us an absolute complete show… best night vigil I ever attended.. worth it! #BurnaLiveInLagos — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) December 28, 2021

Vibes!! This is so beautiful. @burnaboy x Naija for life pic.twitter.com/cwgV4TG1kJ — Esther Agbarakwe (@estherclimate) December 28, 2021

