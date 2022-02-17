The General That Embezzled Over N39b

His name is Brigadier General Aminu Kano-Maude, a former Director of Finance in the Army Headquarters and a Former Lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU).

He is said to have embezzle over 39b.

He died in November, 2019 from Cancer.

So all these time that people were complaining that former President Goodluck Jonathan didn’t buy ammunitions, it was this Aminu Kano who stole all arms fund and bought over 30 Filling Stations, Buildings and Shopping Plazas all over Nigeria.

It took over 5 years to trace and compile the magnitude of his corruption which is over 20 Billion Naira that is the monthly Federal Allocation of at least 5 states in Nigeria.

EFCC have been able to recover 29 properties worth over 10 Billion Naira and they keep discovering new properties as the years goes by.

The Federal Government didn’t detain or prosecute him because he was from the ruling Caliphate, it was only after he died that the press got wind of the colossal embezzlement.

