The Game Speaks About Being Excluded From Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: ‘I Was Hurt’

The Game is not happy that he has been excluded from performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Recall that the show headlined by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige, with special appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Now, The Game talked about that event in an upcoming episode of I Am Athlete , during which he said that the show a “win for the culture,” however he deserved a spot on the stage alongside fellow L.A. artists.

“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [Halftime Show] is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist,’” he explained in a teaser. “You don’t know what the Game gon’ do when he get up there. So, it’s just like, ‘He not safe,’ so they went with the safe artists.”

“We, on the West Coast, are the only motherfuckers who have this crab-in-a-barrel mentality, where we wanna keep n***as down …” he explained. “Snoop Dogg is icon. Dre is icon. Em is an icon, but Em is not from L.A. 50 is not from L.A. I’m not taking away from the fact that they’re were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. [artists] wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened … L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call.”

He said a lot more.

Listen to him:

