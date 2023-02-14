Search
The future of music is in AI – David Guetta

Chart-topping DJ David Guetta has said “the future of music is in AI” after he used the technology to add a vocal in the style of Eminem to a recent song.

The DJ used two artificial intelligence sites to create lyrics and a rap in the style of the US star for a live show.

The French producer has said he will not release the track commercially.

But he said he thinks musicians will use AI as a tool to create new sounds in the future, because “every new music style comes from a new technology”.

Speaking to BBC at the Brit Awards, Guetta said: “I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There’s no doubt. But as a tool.”

Guetta won the award for best producer at Saturday’s ceremony.

“Nothing is going to replace taste,” he said. “What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you’re going to use all the modern instruments to do that.”

He compared AI to instruments that have led to musical revolutions in the past.

“Probably there would be no rock ‘n’ roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 [bass synthesiser] or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler.

“I think really AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology.”

In a video he posted last week, Guetta said he created the Eminem-style vocal “as a joke” but “it worked so good, I could not believe it”.

