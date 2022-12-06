‘The Flash’ Released Date Fixed Despite Ezra Miller’s Scandals

THR has confirmed that Warner Bros has fixed the date for the premiere of The Flash.

Per the outlet, the movie will be here one week earlier than scheduled, on June 16, 2023, to give it time ahead of the release of Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which bows on June 30.

This comes amidst all the scandals surrounding Ezra Miller who has been accused of everything from burglary, abduction, assault, grooming a child, and more. Yet, they didn’t lose their role as The Flash. Last month, the actor entered a plea of not guilty following claims of a messy incident in Vermont.

Read more about it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...