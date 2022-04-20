‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Arrested Again, this Time for Hitting Woman With Chair

Ezra Miller has been arrested again for assaulting people.

This time, ‘The Flash’ actor threw a chair at a woman, hitting her on the head – an assault which resulted in her getting stitches. They were arrested on disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

Variety reports that 29-year-old actor has since been released from jail, pending further investigation, the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

This comes just one month after they were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii, where they allegedly yelled obscenities at patrons who were doing karaoke. Later, two people filed for a temporary restraining order against them, claiming that the actor “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s).”

The patrons alleged that Miller told them “I will bury you and your slut wife” and also stole their personal items.

In another incident, Miller was caught on video being denied entry to a bar after allegedly being kicked out of another one nearby.

The Rolling Stone reports that Warner Bros. and DC executives have since decided to pause development on all future projects involving Miller, citing “frequent meltdowns” while shooting The Flash, allegedly “losing it” while on set.

