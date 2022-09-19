The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is the Picture of Elegance at the Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Meghan Markle stepped out in all black today, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, for the Queen’s funeral and everyone can’t stop talking about her.

The Duchess has been in the mouth of the British press, which has been condemned as racist for their vile publications that malign her character.

Yet, she stands tall, and today, wearing all black and minimal jewelry, people all over the world are applauding her for being so delectable, while remaining strong in the face of the intense vitriol.

Check her out!

