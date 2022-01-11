The Cause of Betty White’s Death Has Been Released

Betty White reportedly died of stroke.

This comes six days after the news of her death, so said the certificate obtained by TMZ, which described the incident as cerebrovascular accident, or tissue damage from a loss of blood flowing to part of the brain, which she suffered nearly a week before passing.

Sources told TMZ that White was alert after the stroke but ended up dying in her sleep peacefully on Dec. 31, weeks before her 100th birthday.

Complex adds: “Despite her death, plans that were already in place for White’s 100th birthday will go on as planned, with a star-studded documentary film—titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration—still being screened. Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, and more will be featured in the doc, which will be shown at 900 theaters across the U.S. on Jan. 17.”

