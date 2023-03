The famous carpet may have changed its colour in Hollywood for this year’s Oscars – it was rather curiously described as champagne, instead of being the traditional red – but the glamour on show was the same as always.

Check out some of the best looks at the Oscars

Cate Blanchett had the eighth Oscar nomination of her career. Her elegant blue velvet outfit featured a ribbon made by refugees as part of an initiative from the United Nations refugee agency.

