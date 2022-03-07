‘The Batman’ Opens With $128.5 Million at Box Office, the Second Best in Pandemic Era

The Batman is already doing amazingly well at the box office.

According to Complex, the new iteration earned $128.5 million in the United States last weekend, making the biggest debut of 2022 and the second-largest launch in the pandemic era, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with $253 million in December, Variety reports.

The new movie, starring Robert Pattinson, reportedly made an additional $120 million overseas, capping its current worldwide haul to nearly $250 million.

Complex adds: “The Batman marks the first film from Warner Bros. in some time to not have a day-and-date release that was publicly panned by Christopher Nolan. Instead, The Batman will be subjected to a 45-day theatrical window as part of a deal struck by the studio and AMC Theaters in August.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...