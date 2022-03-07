Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

‘The Batman’ Opens With $128.5 Million at Box Office, the Second Best in Pandemic Era

The Batman is already doing amazingly well at the box office.

According to Complex, the new iteration earned $128.5 million in the United States last weekend, making the biggest debut of 2022 and the second-largest launch in the pandemic era, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with $253 million in December, Variety reports.

The new movie, starring Robert Pattinson, reportedly made an additional $120 million overseas, capping its current worldwide haul to nearly $250 million.

Complex adds: “The Batman marks the first film from Warner Bros. in some time to not have a day-and-date release that was publicly panned by Christopher Nolan. Instead, The Batman will be subjected to a 45-day theatrical window as part of a deal struck by the studio and AMC Theaters in August.”

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: