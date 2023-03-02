The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever  win big on World Trailer Awards

Marketing teams working on projects from The Batman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Wednesday and A League of Their Own were honored Saturday at the second annual World Trailer Awards.

The ceremony honoring the world’s top creators and entertainment marketers took place at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura in Algarve, Portugal, where winners were announced across the worlds of TV, cinema, games and streaming. More than 70 countries participated in the competition (see the regional winners list here), with winners selected by a panel 450-plus international entertainment opinion leaders and industry experts. Deadline is the event’s media partner.

This year’s event was hosted by Michael Beavan, founder of Production Publicity Ltd, and Alejandro Barrios, World Trailer Awards’ LATAM Regional Director.

Among the winners, The Batman won Best Trailer, created by BOND, in the Cinema field, while in TV the Best Online Advertising honor went to The Picture Production Company for Peaky Blinders. A League of Their Own won Best Audio Trailer in a spot created by Tiny Hero for Prime Video.

Other companies picking up trophies this weekend included Disney, Fire Without Smoke, The Refinery and Netflix Creative Studios, among others.

Check out the full list of winners in the 32 competitive categories below.

“We are delighted to be celebrating a wonderfully broad spectrum of brilliant entertainment creative work from across the world,” World Trailer Awards CEO Tim Cole said. “The World Trailer Awards are about shining a light on the depth of creative talent across the entertainment marketing arena as determined by our influential global jury. I would like to extend a massive thank you to AMD, who have powered this year’s awards and to Deadline, our media partner.”

This year’s event included the bestowing of Emerging Talent Awards in collaboration with AMD: Together We Advance_Entertainment, created to shine a spotlight on emerging talent within the entertainment marketing industry. Four winners were announced during the course of the show.

2023 World Trailer Awards Winners

TV (BROADCAST & CABLE)

Best Online Advertising

Peaky Blinders

The Picture Production Company

Will Handley, Rob Darvell, and Vicki Bourke

Best Motion Poster

Morbius

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Shilpesh Kothare, Dinesh Nair, Rigwed Naniwadekar, and Alok Paranjape

Best Mixed Media

The Amazing Maurice

Once Upon A Time for Sky Studios

Tom Evans, Jolyon Meldrum, Adam Carter, and Laurence Champ

Best Sound Design

Disney Junior Christmas

The Walt Disney Company

Carlos Guglieri, Eduardo Blanco, and Jaime Sainz

Best Sizzle

HBO: October Monthly Image Spot

Miklós Hadházi, WarnerMedia Creative Agency EMEA

Miklós Hadházi, Ádám Horváth, and Péter Mihola

Best Teaser Trailer

The Baby – Petrol Station Tease

Sky UK Limited

Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Kara Cox, and Bruno Gonta

Best Trailer

Frozen Planet II – Launch Trailer

The Picture Production Company

Ed Bargery, David Cheng, Vicki Bourke, and Rob Darvell

GAMES

Best Social Media

New World: Aeturnum Valentine’s Day Getaway

Layer Media

Taylor Wynn, Mikey Doherty, Trist Murray, and Anthony Fregosi

Best Integrated Partnership

Prada Linea Rossa For Riders Republic

Fire Without Smoke

Sam Passmore, Richard Pugh, and Eliot Albon

Best Sound Design

Deathloop (Xbox Remix)

Fire Without Smoke

Alexandra Petkovski, Kris Kovacs, and Brett Sorrentino (Sencit)

Best Reveal Trailer

Blanc

TrailerFarm

Moog Gravett, Alys Elwick, Kevin Hayes

Best Trailer

The Devil in Me

Liquid Crimson

Jason Lord and Linda Clinker

CINEMA

Best Online Advertising

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 60 Second Destruction

The Picture Production Company

Juan Capdet, Amy Glenn, John ‘Ibby’ Ibsen, and Lauren T. Wright

Best Social Media

Amsterdam – Social Campaign

Tiny Hero for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Jeremy Katz – Disney, Madeline Potter – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams

Best Motion Poster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – International Movie Poster

The Refinery

Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Rich Boull’t, and Jesse Riley

Best Poster

Raindance Film Festival Artwork Design

What is Bobo

Robyn Larkin

Best OOH

See How They Run

Creative Partnership for Searchlight Pictures/Disney

Mia Matson

Best Sound Design

The Batman – ‘Fear’ Trailer

BOND

Massey Rafani, Mitchell Davis, Kathleen Phillips, and Dan Cesar

Best Sizzle

Thor: Love and Thunder – A Taika Waititi Adventure

Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content

Natalia Artin – Disney, Kelly Li – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams & Calvin Chin

Best Teaser Trailer

Leaders: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Walt Disney Company

Best Trailer

The Batman – “Fear” Trailer

BOND

Massey Rafani, Mitchell Davis, Kathleen Phillips, and Dan Cesar

STREAMING

Best Audio Trailer

A League of Their Own – ‘Pitching In’

Tiny Hero for Prime Video

Isa Lana – Prime Video, Aaron Goodman – Prime Video, Kerianne Connor Lentz, and Eden Palmer

Best Online Advertising

13 Lives – Dream Audience

Special Treats Productions

Jan Teulingkx, Sophia Kotretsos, Teddy Powell, and Nick Frontiera

Best Social Media

See How They Run – Social Media

Tiny Hero for The Walt Disney Studios

Jeremy Katz – Disney, Madeline Potter – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams

Best Poster

Russian Doll – Key Art

Netflix creative studio

Netflix Creative Studio

Best OOH

Disney+ Launch

Once Upon A Time for Disney+

Ajay Bangar, Cenk Aksun, Simon Terrey, and Alex Ho

Best Experiential Marketing

13 Lives – Dream Audience

Special Treats Productions

Jan Teulingkx, Sophia Kotretsos, Teddy Powell, and Nick Frontiera

Best Mixed Media

Ozark Season 4: The Final Episodes

Netflix Creative Studio

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Sound Design

Wednesday: Symphony of Woe

Netflix Creative Studio

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Sizzle

Lionsgate International Television Sizzle

Tiny Hero for Lionsgate, Worldwide Television Marketing

Kevin Brader – Lionsgate, Laura Yurich – Lionsgate, Adam Cooper, and Jake Fallin

Best Teaser Trailer

Man Vs Bee

Silk Factory

Silk Factory creative team

Best Trailer

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Silk Factory

Silk Factory creative team

EMERGING TALENT – POWERED BY AMD

Winner: Raymonda Aluede

Project Name: ASAKÉ (Ekó, Come And See!)

Organisation: Urban Critical Mass

Winner: Alain Bruotte

Project Name: BattleJuice: Alchemist Gameplay Trailer

Organisation: Alchemical Works UG

Winner: Firat Terzioğlu

Project Name: Burning Days

Organisation: Firat Terzioğlu

Winner: Maria Femanda Rueda Nuñez

Project Name: Secret Window

Organisation: Maria Femanda Rueda Nuñez

