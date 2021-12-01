‘The Bachelor’ Confirms ‘Bachelorette’ Star Clayton Echard as Next Lead

ABC has revealed Clayton Echard as its next Bachelor official.

Echard was a contestant from Michelle Young’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette, and now has moved on to accept the franchise’s next starring rose. THR adds that he will lead the 26th season of the popular reality dating series, which returns on Jan. 3 and is hosted by Jesse Palmer.

This heartwarming development comes after he was eliminated on Nov. 23 from an episode of The Bachelorette, one week away from the final four. Young sent him home after realizing that she didn’t want to meet his family, which would happen if he had advanced to the traditional “hometown dates” week of the competition.

“I don’t feel that I’m able to get there with you in time,” Young told Echard.

And when speaking in his exit limo, Echard told the camera, per THR, “I stayed closed off for so long because it takes the right person for me to feel comfortable opening up and Michelle did that. She opened me back up and now I feel like I want to go back into that shell to protect myself against being hurt.”

Now, he has his own show and fans can’t wait to see how this pans out.

