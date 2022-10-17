The Academy Gives Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee Extension to Re-present Nigerian Film for Oscars Consideration

Nollywood might still have a chance at the 2023 Oscars as The Academy has given a week extension to the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan shared the news on Monday, October 17 via his social media pages.

“It’s just been confirmed that The Academy “OSCARS” have given the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee a week extension to re-vote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21 latest.

“Gods (sic) is in this one I believe! Anikulapo on my mind.”

The ‘Anikulapo’ creator for giant streaming app, Netflix, revealed his hope for the film making it to the Oscars.

Recall that three Nollywood films; Elesin Oba, King of Thieves and Anikulapo, were initially selected as the movies to be deliberated on with one of them to be presented to The Academy. However, the majority of the members of the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee voted not to present any Nigerian film for consideration.

