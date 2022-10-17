Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

The Academy Gives Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee Extension to Re-present Nigerian Film for Oscars Consideration

Nollywood might still have a chance at the 2023 Oscars as The Academy has given a week extension to the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan shared the news on Monday, October 17 via his social media pages.

“It’s just been confirmed that The Academy “OSCARS” have given the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee a week extension to re-vote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21 latest.

“Gods (sic) is in this one I believe! Anikulapo on my mind.”

The ‘Anikulapo’ creator for giant streaming app, Netflix, revealed his hope for the film making it to the Oscars.

Recall that three Nollywood films; Elesin Oba, King of Thieves and Anikulapo, were initially selected as the movies to be deliberated on with one of them to be presented to The Academy. However, the  majority of the members of the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee voted not to present any Nigerian film for consideration.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: