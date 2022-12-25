Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that he is one Jubril from Sudan is the concoction of some Nigerians who wish to distract his administration from serious issues.

Buhari stated this in a documentary, ‘Celebrating a Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman’, which was shown on Friday night at a private dinner in Abuja to celebrate his 80th birthday.

The President was responding to a popular conspiracy theory that began in 2018 that he had died and was being impersonated by one Jubril from Sudan.

The rumour became widespread when Buhari had just returned from the United Kingdom after spending some months away treating an unknown ailment.

In the documentary, Buhari attributed the rumour to the work of mischief makers whom he said were simply being “cheeky.”

On whether he found the claims funny, the President said he didn’t, adding that it was a ploy to distract him from “the main issues.”

“No. It’s not funny because those who made those statement, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue.

“Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life (while) earning the respect of their community and so on,” the President replied.

Asked what he will miss about the Presidency when he leaves office in 2023, Buhari said he won’t miss much, claiming that he is being harassed by some people who think they can intimidate him. He also said that he is trying his best but it seems his best isn’t enough.

“I wonder if I will miss much. I think I’m being harassed, I believe myself because I am trying my best but it seems my best is not good enough because there are people around that think they can intimidate the authorities to get what they want instead of going through established systems to go and earn whatever they want to earn,” Buhari said.

Latest

Politics

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus,...
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus,...
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...
Celebrity

CNN Africa’s Stephanie Busari is Engaged

0
Stephanie Busari is ending the year 2022 with her happily ever after secured.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he is no longer...
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
Read more

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Emmanuel Offor -
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: