Thank You My Son is Greater Than Awww Baby, Alexx Ekubo Encourages Parental Care

Alexx Ekubo is very particular about folks taking care of their parents abs has shared his thoughts on the matter.

The actor shared a cute video of himself and his mother at an event over the weekend where he got her to admit in front of the camera that she was the woman “chopping” his money.

Alexx advised kids to take care of their parents because they won’t be around forever and to men who give their women money, he had a message for them.

“Dear everyone, Always take care of your parents, sadly they won’t be around forever.

& to those men that give babes money, that’s awesome just remember before you give Obianuju, give mumsy, because THANK YOU MY SON is greater than Awwww baby. 😩😩

“Video evidence of my mum agreeing that she is eating my money, ” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...