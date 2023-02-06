Search
Thank You for making football more beautiful – Hollywood star hails Messi

Sports

Hollywood superstar Ashton Kutcher has thanked Lionel Messi for his contribution to the game of football.

According to him, the 35-year-old, all through his career, has made football even more beautiful.

Messi scored seven goals to help Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was named the Player of the Tournament and Golden Ball.

At a press conference for his new movie, “Your Place or Mine,” the actor hailed the Argentina superstar, adding that he must work so hard daily to achieve what has done in football.

“I would just say thank you. Throughout his career, he made the most beautiful sport in the world even more beautiful,” said Kutcher.

“Think about the amount of work he put into becoming that player that the whole world supports.”

According to him, it is another thing for one to be a known player in his country or by the club’s fans but another thing for someone like Messi, whose work has made non-football lovers to even support him.

