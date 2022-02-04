Thandie Newton Tearfully Apologises to Dark Skinned Actress for Lack of Representation

Friday, February 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Thandie Newton broke down in tears while apologising to dark skinned actress for a lack of representation.

In a video that has gone viral, the mixed race, British actress offered apology for being the “chosen one” as is the case with light skinned black women.

Thandie Newton  sated that she was sorry for taking from dark skinned women; Thier jobs, their truth and for them feeling that she doesn’t represent them.

She added that her mum is dark skinned and these women look like her mum and it is just so sad that this is the plight of dark skinned black women in Hollywood.

