Ace director, TG Omori has shared a teaser clip for the viral hit song, ‘Shey You Dey Whine Me’.

The music video director who tweeted his desire to direct a music video for the song by gospel artiste, Austine Emmanuel, a couple of weeks back, had finally fulfilled that dream.

TG Omori shared the teaser clip via his verified Instagram page on Monday, December 12, and announced that the full video will drop by 5:00pm on Tuesday, December 13.

