Thursday, May 19, 2022
ADANNE
Teyana Taylor Reveals as “Firefly” as She Wins the Golden Mask Trophy on “The Masked Singer”

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor!

The singer was revealed as the voice behind the Firefly at the season finale of The Masked Singer, where she also won the Golden Mask Trophy.

The Independent UK adds that Teyana she wowed judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with her “flawless rendition of Thicke’s song, “Lost Without U”.”

She beat the contestant which were revealed, like The Prince, who was played by actor Cheyenne Jackson. Another contestant was Ringmaster who was revealed to be actor Hayley Orrantia.

The judges struggled to identify Teyana behind her mask, before she was forced to unveil herself.

