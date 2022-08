Teyana Taylor is having the time of her life on her ‘The Last Rose Petal’ tour.

The singer put up quite the show I. The city of Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night, August 18, during her concert and had fans reeling from the experience.

Videos that have made their way online saw the singer have one of her dancers in the 69 sex position as well as engage in ‘scissoring’ while giving a lap dance.

See clips from the night below.

