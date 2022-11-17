Teslah Unveils Official Video for Captivating New Song, ‘Love’

Kenyan songster Teslah has finally released the much-anticipated video for her new charming jam ‘Love’ which is slated to tickle sweet feelings in her fans the world over.

In this ballad, which is a complete tale of seduction, Teslah discards all traditions and norms to declare love for her man, a move that really takes courage for a normal woman.

Teslah Kenya is among the fiercest and most musically aggressive musicians in the Kenyan music industry. The former talanta mtaani winner and judge is now signed under Black Market Records. The phenomenal woman with a mellifluous, mellow voice released a live session of her song which received a quite huge reception on YouTube moments after its release.

Teslah Kenya is set to move to greater heights since she is very hardworking. She has worked on the following previous songs, all of which are interestingly amazing: Best, Down For You, Zuzu, Turn Me On ft Brandy Maina, and Chan Chan among many others.

