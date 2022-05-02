Teslah Drops New Single, ‘Down For You’

Fast Rising Songstress Teslah who’s a fresh talent of the showbiz industry has dropped a new jam, ‘Down For You’.

‘Down For You’ was written by Teslah, produced by Byron (who also produced Sipangwingwi), and directed by Vic West. The song tells about a love story gone sour after the singer finds out she was played. Anger leads her to do one thing: pay back.

The video presents a storyline so impeccable it leaves you in suspense. It makes you wait eagerly for the official video.

