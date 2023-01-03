Search
Emmanuel Offor
Tesla reports record 1.3m deliveries in 2022

Technology

Electric car maker Tesla says it delivered a record 1.3m vehicles last year, 40% more than in 2021.

It comes after the company delivered more than 405,000 vehicles in the last three months of 2022.

However, that figure missed Wall Street forecasts of around 430,000 deliveries for the period.

This year the motor industry is expected to face slowing demand as potential customers worry about rising interest rates and recession concerns.

In a statement to investors, Tesla said it had to deal with “significant Covid and supply chain related challenges throughout the year”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday authorities in South Korea said they would fine Tesla $2.2m (£1.8m) for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles in low temperatures.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said the company had exaggerated the “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers”.

Latest

News

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

0
Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader,...
Politics

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling...
Politics

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

0
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
News

Obosi community leader shot dead

0
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...

