Terrorists’ Threat: ‘Bury your head in shame’ – Ohanaeze tells Buhari

The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Monday, raised alarm over the latest threat from one of the terrorists’ groups operating in the Northern part of the country.

This is as the terrorist group, responsible for the abduction of Abuja-Kaduna bound train passengers, threatened to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a viral video, one of the terrorists said that unless the government complied with their demands, they would turn the area into an abattoir.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past,” he said.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves.

“If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here,” one of the terrorists said.

Reacting, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the audacity of the terrorists was worrisome.

He said omnious signs were emerging on a daily basis that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, was now totally incapacitated to secure the country.

Okwu said the government should bury its head in shame for failing to deliver on security which was number one on its change mantra.

“How else can we explain the fact that mass abductions go on under this government on a daily basis, yet none of such victims have ever been rescued, except when ransom is paid.

“Not long ago, these daring terrorists attacked the President’s convoy. As if that was not enough, Kuje Prison was breached.

“When we thought we had heard the last, they have now threatened to abduct a sitting President. As usual, this threat will be treated with levity by the government in power.

“This situation intensifies the fear that there could be a grand plan to Islamize this country by simply handing it over to terrorists.

“The time has come for Mr. President to prove otherwise to Nigerians. Security agencies should not be busy pursuing Biafra agitators when the real threats to individual and national security are walking the streets free, receiving chieftaincy titles.

“Security was number one on the APC’s change mantra, but they have failed so low, worse than any previous government in this country.

“It is even more shameful to read a statement from Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, that the President had done all, and even more than what was expected of him as the Commander-in-Chief. If this is the best we can get from Mr. President, a General, then, the Government should bury its head in shame. This is not a time to play politics.”

