Emmanuel Offor
Terrorists release 3 Abuja-Kaduna train victims

Abductors of Kaduna-Abuja train victims have released three from the remaining 43 victims in their custody.

This comes after the bandits released a footage that captured them flogging the 43 victims and threatened to Kidnap President Muhammad Buhari and Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, leading to widespread outrage.

The three victims are two males and a female, and were released around 11am Monday morning. Their relatives reportedly picked them up along the Kaduna-Abuja road

Although it was not immediately confirmed as at the time of filing this report if a ransom was paid, it was, however, learnt that 40 victims are still with kidnappers in the forest.

