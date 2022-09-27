Terrorists kill police officer, set car ablaze in Katsina

A Police Inspector, identified as Idris Musa, was killed by terrorists on Monday.

The terrorists, who blocked the Katsina-Jibia road, set the officer’s car set ablaze.

The late Idris Musa was said to be on his way to work when he was ambushed and killed by the terrorists.

As per sources, the assailants also kidnapped scores of passengers during the operation at Makera community, which is a few kilometers to Katsina State capital.

“The assailants blocked the highway around 8:00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically towards an oncoming commercial bus loaded with passengers. After they ambushed and killed the policeman, they also burnt his car,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the report to newsmen, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said the deceased police officer made an unsuccessful attempt to repel the terrorists before he was killed in an ambush by the hoodlums who shot him at close-range resulting to his death.

“The Police Inspector, Idris Musa was on his way from Jibia to Katsina for his routine assignment when he ran into the bandits who mounted a road block along Makera community in the early hours on Monday.

“They killed him on the spot and set his vehicle ablaze. They also abducted many passengers who boarded some commercial vehicles from Jibia Local Government to Katsina town for their daily businesses,” he disclosed.

