Terrorists hit Kaduna train station in fresh attack

Terrorists have once again attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

Sources say the terrorists appeared to have planted IEDs on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.

This is the second attack within 24 hours along the same axis.

At least seven persons were killed when terrorists attacked a train at Dutse village on Monday.

The Monday incident happened around 7: 45 pm at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

Although both the police and the Kaduna state government are yet to confirm the number of casualties in the attack.

The bandits were said to have opened fire, shooting sporadically on the train, and later gained access to the train.

According to sources, mobile policemen attached to the train engaged the bandits in a gun duel but were tactical in their shooting so as not to exhaust their ammunitions considering how prepared the bandits were.

However, many especially those in the first and second coaches were said to have been taken away by the bandits including a pregnant woman and her baby, while about six persons were reportedly killed.

