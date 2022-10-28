Terror Threat: US orders non-emergency staff to leave Abuja

The United States on Thursday ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave Abuja over what it termed a “heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

The US State Department did not specify the threat, but its country summary for Nigeria warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” targeting malls, markets, hotels, restaurants, bars or schools.

The latest US security move comes after the embassy on Sunday urged Americans to limit their movements due to an “elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja” — a warning repeated by Britain, Canada and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has urged residents to stay calm and to take “necessary precautions.”

The police have also ordered a counter-terrorism exercise in the capital.

“The Travel Advisory for Nigeria has been updated due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja,” the US statement said.

“We recommend U.S. citizens do not travel to Abuja at this time.

“In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

