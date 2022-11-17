Terror Threat: Ghana warns citizens against travelling to Abuja

Ghana has warned its citizens not to travel to Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, over security threats.

The warning was issued on Wednesday as a travel advisory by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

It read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the travelling public about security developments in Abuja, Nigeria, and the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

“Accordingly, the public is advised to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation in the city, and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.

“Whilst advising travellers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves.”

Earlier the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Germany, Turkey and Austria in October issued advisories to their citizens, warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria over threats of attacks.

The US subsequently directed its non-emergency staff to immediately depart from Nigeria over the fear of a possible terror attack in Abuja.

The directive came barely three days after its authorities warned that there was an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in Abuja.

Nigerian authorities have however insisted that there is no cause for alarm and that they are working to avert any security threat.

But the initial warning caused apprehension among residents, leading to the shutdown of businesses and activities in some parts of Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...