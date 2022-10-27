Terror Threat: DSS, US Soldiers uncover boxes of explosives in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) in collaboration with US soldiers have uncovered boxes of explosives, two pistols in an apartment rented by a terrorist in Trademore Estate located in Lugbe, Abuja.

This was contained in a notice issued by the Trademore Estate Management to occupants on Wednesday warning them to know their neighbours.

The thrust of the matter was a post on the twitter by someone who gave a breakdown of the recovery.

He wrote:

“It’s no longer News that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of American Army and our DSS team were responsible.

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities.

“It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...