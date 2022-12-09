Terrence Howard Announces His Retirement: ‘This Is the End for Me’

Terrence Howard has announced his retirement.

The actor shared this at a red-carpet event for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, a Hulu series in which he reprises his role as Quentin Spivey. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he shared that the show is his last as he plans to formally retire.

“This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. … I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago, does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

It is worth noting that he made a similar comment in 2019, after his role in the series Empire, but then he went on to star in multiple projects, including the 2021 drama Triumph, 2022’s The Walk, and the aforementioned The Best Man series, which premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.

