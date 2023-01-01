Search
Tension in Imo as gunmen kill 2 at military checkpoint

News

There was palpable tension in Imo as gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at Ubomiri/Nwaorieubi road in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday night.

Sources say people close by have already vacated their houses for fear of a fresh attack, lamenting that they don’t know where to run.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity on Sunday morning said there was heavy shooting which lasted over 45 minutes, and two deaths were recorded during the shootout.

He said the hoodlums, who reportedly opened fire at the military, came in a Toyota Sienna around 7:30 pm and parked far away due to traffic congestion before storming the checkpoint.

He said gunmen had targeted offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security operatives in recent months.

