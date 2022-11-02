Tension as Ex-Commissioner kills friend who opposed his interest in his daughter

Hundreds of youths and residents of the Yelwa Labura area of the Bauchi metropolis on Monday morning blocked the Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa highway in protest against the release of a suspect who allegedly killed his friend, Adamu Babanta, with his car.

It was gathered that as early as 7:00am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa road beside the College of Agriculture and blocked the road, a situation that stopped the free flow of traffic and kept hundreds of commuters stranded for over two hours, DailyTrust writes.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident but said that the situation had been brought under control while combined security operatives had been deployed to keep the peace in the area.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili said that a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division directly to the MTD for a discreet investigation, adding that “It was a case of culpable homicide and the suspect, Mohammed Damina, is at the police station under detention.”

Wakil said, “One Khadijah Adamu Babanta, was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, 68 years old resident of Yelwa. When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the said man was waiting for her at the Total filling station.”

The PPRO explained that “Her father followed her behind to the place. On reaching there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car, as they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Today, Monday at about 7am, some miscreants came into the streets protesting, thinking that the suspect has been released from police detention, of which the suspect was not released, he is still in police detention.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed all Tactical Commanders led by the Area Commander, Metro and other DPOs to the scene,” he added.

