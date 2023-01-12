Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Naomi Osaka is adding one more feather to a hugely decorated hat; becoming a mother.

The Tennis pro-champion announced that she is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Cordae.

Sharing a photo of a sonogram via her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, January 11, Naomi shared her dream of her child watching one of her matches in the nearest future.

She noted that 2023 will be the year it happens and she’s already looking to return to court for the Australia Open in 2024.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

