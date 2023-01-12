Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Celebrity

Naomi Osaka is adding one more feather to a hugely decorated hat; becoming a mother.

The Tennis pro-champion announced that she is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Cordae.

Sharing a photo of a sonogram via her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, January 11, Naomi shared her dream of her child watching one of her matches in the nearest future.

She noted that 2023 will be the year it happens and she’s already looking to return to court for the Australia Open in 2024.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

 

Latest

Celebrity

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

0
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Celebrity

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

0
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Celebrity

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

0
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Music

Johnny Depp Was at Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside’, Now ‘Totally Devastated’ by Beck’s Death

0
Johnny Depp is in mourning. People is reporting that the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

0
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Celebrity

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

0
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Celebrity

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

0
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Music

Johnny Depp Was at Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside’, Now ‘Totally Devastated’ by Beck’s Death

0
Johnny Depp is in mourning. People is reporting that the...
Music

Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead at 78

0
Jeff Beck has sadly passed. According to the New York...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Read more

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Read more

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: