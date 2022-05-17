Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Teniola Aladese Says She is Still in Shock After Winning Her First AMVCA

Teniola Aladese can’t still believe she won an award at the just-concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In case you missed it, the actress took home the plaque for the Trailblazer category. And reacting to this on her social media, she said: “E shock me oh!”

She continued in a subsequent tweet: “First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude. But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows.”

Se said a lot more.

See her tweets:

