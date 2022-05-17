Teniola Aladese Says She is Still in Shock After Winning Her First AMVCA

Teniola Aladese can’t still believe she won an award at the just-concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In case you missed it, the actress took home the plaque for the Trailblazer category. And reacting to this on her social media, she said: “E shock me oh!”

She continued in a subsequent tweet: “First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude. But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows.”

Se said a lot more.

See her tweets:

E shock me oh!!!!! https://t.co/U9NmchQ05O — Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola) May 14, 2022

First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude. — Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola) May 15, 2022

When I tell you, I didn’t plan on going, I mean, I nor even call stylist to organize cloth to wear. Nails not done. Hair, a complete mess. And so, when I started calling stylists yesterday morning, it was a chore to get me something at such short notice. — Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola) May 15, 2022

Got to the event at 8:40pm. Now imagine my shock when it’s time to hear who won the trailblazer award, and I hear @tasha4realsmith @sidrasmithofficial reading out a biography that everyone around me is explaining to me, is mine. And I’m being told to get on stage. — Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola) May 15, 2022

Like I said on stage, “I’m freaking out guys. Can you tell?!” God has a funny sense of humor. And he really is the best ❤️ Thank you everyone for all the love you’ve shown me since yesterday. It’s surreal. Thank you @africamagic By God, it can only get better ❤️ — Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola) May 15, 2022

