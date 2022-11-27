Teni the Entertainer Working on New Album, Says It’s Best One Yet

Teni the Entertainer is hard at work in the studio to serve a platter of delicious music to her fans.

The actress who is sporting a new look since she lost over 75 pounds, has announced that she is working a new album and it’s the best one of her life.

Teni the Entertainer shared this via Twitter on Saturday, November 26, where she revealed that she is now an independent artiste and this has brought with it a freedom to do her best work.

Independent now. I'm recording the best album of my life — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) November 26, 2022

