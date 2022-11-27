Sunday, November 27, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Teni the Entertainer Working on New Album, Says It’s Best One Yet

Teni the Entertainer is hard at work in the studio to serve a platter of delicious music to her fans.

The actress who is sporting a new look since she lost over 75 pounds, has announced that she is working a new album and it’s the best one of her life.

Teni the Entertainer shared this via Twitter on Saturday, November 26, where she revealed that she is now an independent artiste and this has brought with it a freedom to do her best work.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: