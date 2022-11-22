Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Teni the Entertainer Slams Trolls Accusing Her of Undergoing Surgery to Lose Weight

Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer has slammed folks who are insinuating that she underwent cosmetic surgery to lose weight.

The popular Nigerian singer took to Twitter to reveal that she has lost a total of 75 pounds (34kg).

Teni who used to be plus size, stated this on Monday, November 21 while addressing those who accused her of going under the knife.

She slammed those who linked her weight loss to surgery saying, “Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb as*es claiming I did can s**k mine!”

 

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: