Teni the Entertainer Slams Trolls Accusing Her of Undergoing Surgery to Lose Weight

Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer has slammed folks who are insinuating that she underwent cosmetic surgery to lose weight.

The popular Nigerian singer took to Twitter to reveal that she has lost a total of 75 pounds (34kg).

Teni who used to be plus size, stated this on Monday, November 21 while addressing those who accused her of going under the knife.

She slammed those who linked her weight loss to surgery saying, “Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb as*es claiming I did can s**k mine!”

LOST 75 POUNDS no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) November 21, 2022

