Teni the Entertainer reached deep into her treasure trove to bless the timeline and share an ancient memory.

The singer posted a throwback photo of herself with former military governor of Lagos State, Colonel Buba Maruwa.

Teni who faced backlash from some quarters over her deposition towards tje president at October 11’s award ceremony where she was honoured with Member of the Niger, wore a straight face in her throwback photo and captioned it, “National Treasure.”

