Teni the Entertainer Shared BTS Video of Wedding Preparation

It looks like Teni the entertainer might have successfully snuck a surprise on her fans and the rest of the world with new photos making the rounds.

The ‘Askamaya’ crooner shared behind the scenes photos and videos of herself getting prepped for what seemed like her wedding.

Teni posted the photo and video on her Instagram stories on Saturday, July 9, showing off her huge engagement ring while dressed in a bridal robe with flawless hair and make up.

She noted that she is unable to keep the news to herself any longer

